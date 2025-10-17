⬆️ EDITORIAL | Coup Not Sustainable, We Need a Culture of Accountability



The images coming out of Madagascar: military trucks on the streets of Antananarivo, a colonel declaring himself president, and crowds cheering in apparent relief, have sparked a troubling fascination across parts of Africa, including here in Zambia. Since our Regional Desk reported on the Malagasy coup, we have received messages from readers and even some political figures expressing hope that a similar “reset” could happen at home.





We reject that view entirely.



It is one thing to be frustrated with governance; it is another to wish away democracy for the false thrill of military power. Zambia’s politics may be loud, divided, and imperfect, but it remains anchored in constitutional order, a privilege that many nations on this continent have lost and fought hard to regain.





Let us be clear: a coup is not reform; it is regression.



Those who call for one, even in jest, are not only misreading history but also betraying the sacrifices that built Zambia’s democratic identity. We have never experienced military rule since independence in 1964. That record is not accidental. It is the result of a deep national belief that political power belongs to citizens, not soldiers.





Yes, the current administration has shortcomings. The power crisis is biting. The cost of living remains high. Corruption allegations persist. But these are not conditions for surrendering democracy; they are reasons to strengthen accountability within it. Change in Zambia must continue to come from ballots, not bayonets.





Those who cheer the Malagasy coup should reflect on what usually follows. History shows that coups rarely bring prosperity or justice. They bring censorship, curfews, and fear. They replace one elite with another, one kind of silence with a deeper one. Citizens lose their voice, and institutions collapse under command. The romanticism of “starting afresh” quickly fades when the guns stop pointing outward and begin to point inward.





Zambia’s challenge is not that democracy has failed, it is that citizens often abandon it between elections. We vote, then retreat into silence, leaving politicians to define public life. We need not a coup, but a renewal of civic responsibility. Democracy is strongest when citizens remain watchful, informed, and engaged beyond the polling booth.





The opposition too must rise above populist anger. Leadership is not measured by how loudly one condemns government, but by how clearly one offers alternatives. Those aspiring to govern must show they can operate within the rules of democracy, not flirt with its destruction.





As a publication, we will continue to hold power to account: firmly, fairly, and factually. But we will not amplify reckless fantasies that undermine Zambia’s peace. Our founders gave us a nation free from the scars of military intervention. It would be an unforgivable mistake to invite that darkness in the name of change.





The ballot remains our greatest weapon, not the bullet. Let us use it wisely, and keep Zambia the stable democracy the region still looks up to.



© The People’s Brief | Editors