Couple banned from airline after performing 0r@l s33x on flight

A couple has been banned from flying with JetBlue airline after being accused of some nasty airplane behavior.

The couple from Connecticut were reportedly seen engaging in 0ral s£x in full view of other passengers during a flight.

According to a report from TMZ, citing court documents, Trista Reilly and Christopher Drew Arnold have been charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition for their alleged conduct on a flight over the weekend.

The TMZ report states the two were flying JetBlue from New York to Florida when another passenger allegedly noticed Reilly making “up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down” in Arnold’s lap. Reilly also allegedly m@sturbated Arnold while they were in their seats.

The report states two children were sitting near Reilly and Arnold and allegedly saw the whole thing go down. According to the documents, their mother complained that Reilly “didn’t care that the kids were watching her.”

As for the airline, a rep from JetBlue told TMZ, “This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by JetBlue. Immediately upon receiving the report, our crewmembers acted swiftly to engage JetBlue’s security team and law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with the investigation and these customers are no longer welcome to fly JetBlue.”

The documents obtained claim the alleged s£xual encounter happened as the plane was taking off though it’s unclear how long everything lasted, how it was ended or if anyone was forced to break it up.

After the plane landed at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport both Reilly and Arnold were arrested. They’ve reportedly been ordered not to have any contact with the witnesses of their alleged act and will be arraigned in August.