Couple die after vehicle they were having s333x in plunges off cliff

Acouple in Brazil died after a vehicle they were having sex in falls hundreds of feet off a remote cliff because of their movements, the New York Post reported.

Per CNN Brasil, the fatal August 4 incident occurred in the city of Venda Nova do Imigrante after the deceased couple, identified as Adriana Ribeiro, 42, and Marcone Cardoso, 26, attended a party. The couple had sex in the car after they parked near the cliff.

But authorities said that the vehicle later plunged about 300 feet off the cliff because of the movements between Ribeiro and Cardoso as they were having sex.

The vehicle subsequently descended an extra 1,000 feet before Cardoso’s naked body was found. Firefighters later found Ribeiro’s body.

“I saw the car’s engine very far away and the car fell, almost 150 meters from the accident,” a witness identified as Tiago Amorim said. “It was a shocking scene, the car was destroyed.”