COURT ADJOURNS ESTHER LUNGU THEFT CASE AMID MOURNING CIRCUMSTANCES





The Lusaka magistrate court has adjourned theft case involving former First Lady Esther Lungu to 25th July, 2025 for mention and fixing of the continued trial dates.



The Lawyer has told journalists that her legal team explained the circumstances surrounding the accused to the court.





This is in a matter she is jointly charged with Kapemowa Lungu, Catherine Banda, and two police officers, James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, for offences allegedly committed between August 2021 and September 2022.





The accused are alleged to have stolen a Mitsubishi Canter, Toyota Runex, and Toyota Allex, along with a certificate of title for a Libala property valued at over K1 million.



Diamond TV