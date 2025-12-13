COURT ADJOURNS JUDGEMENT IN NAKACINDA’S HATE SPEECH CASE TO DEC 17



THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has adjourned its judgement to December 17, 2025, in a matter where incarcerated PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda is facing one count of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour.

In this matter, it is alleged that Nakacinda, on unknown dates but between April 18, 2022 and April 22, 2022, in Lusaka, did utter words which translated as: ‘You know what you did you Zambians is very bad. You went to pick the worst and completely ignorant of a Tonga from Bweengwa and then went to dump in State House,’ thereby expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons, namely the Tonga speaking people of Bweengwa area of Southern Province of the Republic of Zambia, because of their place of origin and tribe.





When the matter came up for judgement, Friday, Magistrate Idah Phiri said she was not ready to deliver the judgement.



“I am not ready to deliver judgment today. Judgment should be delivered before Christmas. I want the accused to know his fate before Christmas. Apologies for the inconvenience caused today,” said Magistrate Phiri.



The matter has been adjourned to December 17, 2025, for delivery of judgement.

News Diggers