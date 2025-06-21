COURT AGREES TO ASSESS UNPAID SALARIES TO WHISTLE-BLOWER



THE Court of Appeal has agreed to assess the unpaid salaries of Ministry of Finance employee Grandy Mtumbo, which were withdrawn from him in 2023.



In this matter, Ntumbo sued the Ministry of Finance, his employer, for withholding his emoluments since January 2023 to date, for allegedly refusing to be transferred to Mongu.





He also cited the Drug Enforcement Commission and Anti-Corruption Commission for failing to provide and keep him in a ‘safe house’ as a whistleblower.





When the hearing for the assessment of his unpaid salaries came up yesterday, the Ministry of Finance and Attorney General were not in attendance.



