COURT DEMANDS THAT AMOS CHANDA OBTAINS MEDICAL STATUS FROM UTH

State has no problem with Amos Chanda going for medical attention abroad

THE State has no objection with allowing former special assistant to the president for press and public relations, Amos Chanda seek medical attention abroad.

Chanda made an application for his passport to be be released by courts but later withdrew it.

This was after Chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili asked him to have government medical personnel recommend his travel to India for medical care.

Chanda had surrendered his passport to the clerk of court as one of the conditions for his release on bail pending appeal against his jailing by Ndola resident magistrate Dominic Makalicha for using insulting language against law enforcement officers.

Chanda was jailed seven months together with his wife Mable and sister in-law Ruth Nakaundi for using derogatory remarks against officers of the Anti -Corruption Commission.

Chanda had made the application before magistrate Makalicha to have his passport released but magistrate Makalicha referred him to magistrate Chibwili on grounds of jurisdiction.

Chanda renewed his application to have his passport released before magistrate Chibwili so that he can seek medical treatment in India.

“Since 2019 I have been attending specialized medical attention I requested that the passport be released for three weeks, I applied in April to this time nothing has happened. But despite the urgency of this matter the court didn’t attend to this Matter,” he said

“Otherwise I would have abandoned this application if it wasn’t for my health condition.

This is not a conditions that has emerged now but has been there since 2019.”

Chanda said he has been on trial since 2022 and has been in and out of the country for medical attention.

“I want the court to grant me my passport so I can travel abroad,” he insisted.

Magistrate Chibwili directed that Chanda produces enough evidence to convince him.

ACC prosecutor Martin Mayembe said he could not object to Chanda’s application as it was in the interest of Justice that he attains medical treatment.

But magistrate Chibwili expressed concern that many convicts who are out on bail pending appeal and accused persons have fled the country on claims that they intend to seek medical attention.

He said a medical personnel from UTH should endorse Chanda’s travel for medical treatment regarding his health condition.

“There should be a document from our ministry, from government I will be more comfortable if the conditions came from UTH, and a doctor confirming that you have a condition to go abroad,”he said.

“The doctor should give a recommendation depending on the condition because, a number of people have disappeared on similar circumstances.”

Chanda assured the Court that he was not a fight risk as it was not his first time to travel.

Magistrate Chibwili indicated that he would adjourn the case so that a medical doctor can attest that Chanda has a health condition which requires him to seek medical care outside the country.

The proposal by the magistrate did not sit well with Chanda.

“I apply that the court withdraws the application if thats the case so I can apply in the higher court, my medical condition cannot be explained to the public,”said the angry Chanda.

Based on Chanda’s change of mind, magistrate Chibwili said ; “The application has been withdrawn and the matter before me is closed.”