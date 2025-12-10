COURT DISMISSES DPP’S APPEAL AGAINST PF ACTING PRESIDENT GIVEN LUBINDA

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court has refused to set aside the judgment of the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that acquitted Acting President of the Opposition Patriotic Front Given Lubinda on charges of possessing over US$280,000 and a house in Kingsland City, property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



A panel of three judges, Anna-Malata Anonuja, Ian Mabbolobbolo, and Vincent Siloka have ruled that the appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri lacked merit.

The court says the trial court was on firm grounds when it acquitted Mr. Lubinda.



In his appeal, however, the DPP argued that the State had adduced sufficient evidence during trial to prove that Mr. Lubinda, who was then Minister of Agriculture, received money from a Chinese company which was used as part payment for the purchase of a house in Kingsland City.

Diamond TV