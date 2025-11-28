Court Dismisses SEAN TEMBO Petition on Edgar Lungu’s  eligibility With Costs

Court Dismisses SEAN TEMBO Petition With Costs



By Memory Bbuku



The Constitutional Court has dismissed, with costs, the matter in which Tonse Alliance spokesperson SEAN TEMBO sought to challenge the court’s ruling in the EDGAR LUNGU eligibility case.





A panel of Constitutional Court judges, led by Deputy President ARNOLD SHILIMI, said the petition was a concealed attempt to appeal the MICHELO CHIZOMBE case.





Delivering the judgment on behalf of the panel, Judge SHILIMA said Mr. TEMBO’s petition amounted to an abuse of the court process.





The court described the petition as frivolous and vexatious, adding that it was designed to embarrass the court.





Judge SHILIMA, sitting with judges MARTIN MUSALUKE, MATHEW CHISUNKA, JUDY MULONGOTI, MUDFORD MWANDENGA, MARIA KAWIMBE and KENNETH MULIFE, further ordered that Mr. TEMBO pay costs, which have been awarded to the State.





In this matter, the Tonse Alliance spokesperson filed a petition on 25 March 2025 against Attorney General MULILO KABESHA.