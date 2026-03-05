COURT DRAMA IN JOHANNESBURG: CHATUNGA MUGABE’S BAIL HEARING DELAYED AFTER POWER OUTAGE AT ALEXANDRA MAGISTRATES’ COURT — MORE CRIMINAL CHARGES EXPECTED TO BE ADDED AGAINST SON OF FORMER ZIMBABWEAN LEADER





Proceedings involving Chatunga Mugabe were unexpectedly delayed on Thursday after a power outage disrupted operations at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court.





Court officials confirmed that Chatunga Mugabe’s bail application has now been postponed to 11 March, as the court could not continue with proceedings due to electricity problems at the courthouse.





Chatunga appeared in court together with his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze. The two men are currently facing serious criminal charges, including:





⚖️ Attempted murder

⚖️ Defeating the ends of justice

⚖️ Possession of a firearm



Prosecutors have also indicated that two additional charges are likely to be added as the case develops. These include:





• Pointing a firearm

• Violating immigration laws



The case has drawn significant public attention because Chatunga Mugabe is the son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, a figure who dominated Zimbabwean politics for decades.





Authorities have not yet released full details of the alleged incident behind the charges, but the matter is expected to become clearer when the

returns to court next week.





For now, the postponement means the accused will have to wait until March 11 for the court to hear arguments regarding bail, while prosecutors continue preparing the case and possible additional charges.





⚠️ The incident has also raised questions about infrastructure problems in South African courts, after a simple power outage forced the postponement of a high-profile case.





 Do you think courts should have backup power systems to prevent important cases from being delayed?