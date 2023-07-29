COURT HALTS DSTV PRICE INCREASE IN MALAWI

The High Court in Blantyre has granted the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority -MACRA a a stay order against new DStv tariffs by Multichoice Malawi -MCM pending Judicial review on the same.

In a statement signed by MACRA Director General Daud Suleiman, the injunction stops MCM from making any changes or modifications to DSTV tariffs, including those outlined in their letter dated 17th July 2023.

The injunction will remain in effect until the ongoing judicial review case number 1 of 2023, which Multichoice Malawi initiated against MACRA.

“It is important to note that any attempt by MCM to implement tariff changes or adjustments during this period will be a violation of the court order and could result in legal consequences. Therefore, the DSTV tariffs will remain unchanged until the conclusion of the matter.

“MACRA is dedicated to creating a fair and transparent regulatory environment for all stakeholders in the communications sector,” reads part of the statement.