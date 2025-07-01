Court has upheld the three year sentence imposed on PF commander II Francis Muchemwa

THE Lusaka High Court has upheld the three year sentence imposed on businessman Francis Muchemwa, alias, commander II, who was second in command at Patriotic Front’s Intercity Bus Terminus branch.

Three judges, who sat as an Economic and Financial Crimes Court, ruled that all the grounds of appeal failed, consequently confirming the jail term imposed on the convict.

He will continue serving the jail term imposed on him last year in July by Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili.

Muchemwa was jailed with hard labor for possessing properties worth K11.2 million, ruled to be proceeds of crime.

