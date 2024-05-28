COURT HEARS KASASE AND SONS GANGED UP ON BUSINESSMAN ALEX ZULU

A NEPHEW of Ministry of Finance boss Mildred Kasase who’s on trial for the alleged murder of her husband disclosed that his Cousin Alex Madiba Zulu sent him a message revealing himself, his 18- year old brother and mother clobbered their father Alex Kanyama Zulu.

27-year old Willam Daka said Madiba confided in him of having pushed his father down the stairs when the fighting intensified.

Kasase an assistant director at the Ministry of Finance and National planning is jointly charged with her 20-year-old son Alex Madiba Zulu for murder.

It is alleged that Kasase connived with her son and battered her spouse Alex Kanyama Zulu on July 29, 2023.

At the last sitting Kasase’s 18 year-old son told the Court that the businessman fell on the stairs and broke his arm following an attempt to hit his mother with a trunk during a fight.

But in his testimony before High Court judge Irene Mbewe, Daka who was based in Russia at the time of Zulu’s death said, his cousin has actually disclosed the he and his brother helped their mother to give him a mother of all beatings before his death.

“On July 23, 2023, I received a phone call from my aunty Caroline Kanyama Zulu informing me that uncle Alex Kanyama Zulu had died. She didn’t go into details. I then passed on my condolences to my cousin, I noticed a missed call from Madiba and when I checked my whatsapp I noticed a message explaining what had happened,” Daka said.

“According to my cousin My uncle was beaten up by his wife Mildred and his son (18-year old ), and Madiba Zulu. My aunty Caroline called again explaining the cause of death. According to my aunty, my uncle fell and broke his arm.

He said he was doubtful of his aunt’s version of the story as Madiba had already spilt the tea about his parents fight and how he helped his mother clobber their father.

Daka said he forwarded the message to his aunt, Caroline who exposed Kasase and her sons in a family meeting after Zulu’s burial.

The witness was asked to read the message he received from Madiba in court and it read;

“Yesterday I was with mum by her office during the day, she told me that in the night she will be going out with some friend, she also told me that I should go pick her up using dads car that’s if dad was going to be around. But she came back on her own I woke up when dad came back, that was at midnight.

Mum came before dad but I dont know what time, they entered the house then I heard something drop in the kitchen then my mum shouted my name(Madiba), I ran fast to the kitchen then dad attacked me, I then manhandled him and put him on the ground.

As he was on the ground, mum my brother and my cousin all came and attacked him as I was holding him down then I let go of him then everyone ran outside except my young sister and imagine she just came back from school just yesterday.

He started grabbing things and throwing them to us so now he went back in the house, he couldn’t lock it because the door got damaged, he went to his room then mum started talking she said a lot if things man, she was trying to tell him that she is fed up of everything, he then came outside then I told him every time to get behind me on the veranda there’s two trunks man, a big one and a small one, he picked the small one and hit me with it,

He got the high one and threw it to my mom but it missed her, after he threw it I grabbed him and pushed him off the stairs that’s how he fell. Then my brother got the trunk and threw it on him while he was on the floor, his hand broke when he did that, after that I also got the trunk and threw it at him and said, you have seen how it feels, then my brother got his phone and broke it.

Mum picked it and broke it even more. That’s how he got up and took himself to the hospital.. then we stayed up as mum was breaking most of the things in the house. After she was done, she started cleaning. When he came back I opened the gate for him and he went straight to the room. Then he went to the hospital with my brother.. we were also preparing to go there.”

Daka said his response to his cousin was “oh no.”

“Then he (Madiba) said it’s all our fault, William please please dont share this,”said Daka.

Caroline Zulu narrated that she received a call from her older brother Evans Kanyama Zulu who informed her that their brother was admitted to a health facility after breaking his arm.

She said she tried to call his mobile phone but it was off and when she called Kasase the latter asked her to engage in an intercessory prayer for her brother and his family.

“She said Mulamu tampeni ukupepa(sister in-law start praying). So I said what should I pray about, she said things are not okay just start praying. I went inside the house and told my husband. He told me to put on shoes and we drove to the hospital,” Caroline said.

“When we reached six miles my brother called to tell me that we’ve lost Alex, I started crying, afterward I called my aunt Nelly and my nephew William Daka who was based in Russia at that time. We went to the hospital and found my sister in-law Mildred Kasase crying. we tried to console her.”

She said after her brother was entombed on August 2, 2023 and during a repast (isambo lyamfwa) around 15 hours her uncle Reauben Nyalubwi asked Kasase to explain what led to Zulu’s death but she claimed that he fell on the on the stairs and broke his hand during their cat and mouse game.

“She said, my fellow women, in every house there are differences then she told us to say on Friday she had requested from Alex that she was going for a drink up with her friends and the she came back earlier and Alex came back later,” Caroline explained.

“When my cousin Violet Lungu asked my sister in law if she had asked for permission…before she could answer one of her relatives a man said you are asking alot of questions are we in court. That was the close of the first meeting.”

She said during the second family meeting she wondered why her brothers phone and laptop were not among his belongings that were supposed to be distributed but his sons claimed that they were stolen.

“I asked Madiba if he sent a text to William, he didnt respond, his eyes lit that’s how I gave the phone to one of their relatives whom I dont know, he read the message to everyone who was there. Everyone was quiet and we proceeded with the cleansing,”Caroline said.

She said following the revelations the room was filled with mortuary silence and the matter was later reported to Woodlands Police Station.

“We requested if a postmortem could be done, to see if what we received on the phone and want happened was the same,” said Caroline.

During cross examination Caroline said she was not aware that Kasase was physically abused by her husband on several occasions.

She said she does not know that her brother had a heart arrest during surgery, which resulted into his death.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba