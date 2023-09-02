COURT ORDERS NKWAZI PRIMARY SCHOOL NOT TO INCREASE SCHOOL FEES FOR TERM THREE

The Lusaka High Court has ordered Nkhwazi Primary School not to increase fees for term 3. The Board of Trustees for Nkhwazi Primary School in Lusaka have been ordered by the High Court not to increase school fees from K12,500 to K14,000 for Term III.

A Court Order of Injunction obtained states that parents represented by Joseph Maopu have sued the Board of Trustees.

The Court has set 20th September, 2023 as date for hearing of the case between parties.

