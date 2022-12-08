COURT ORDERS WOMAN TO PAY MOTHER INLAW FOR STRANGLING HER

A 38-year-old woman from Mapanza has been ordered by the Choma Magistrate Court to compensate her 69-year old mother in-law whom she strangled.

This is a matter in which Rister Sikangila stood charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to the laws of Zambia.

During the commencement of trial, Vaida Twaambo testified that on 19th October, 2022 she went to collect her wrapper from her daughter inlaw’s house in the company of her relative.

Twaambo told the court that when she arrived, her daughter in law threw the wrapper at her face and strangled her, causing her to sustain bruises around her neck.

She further testified that a man rescued her from the hands of her daughter in-law and later reported the matter to Macha Police Station.

When Grey Mwanja who rescued Twaambo was called to the stand, he told the Court that he found the two fighting on the aforementioned date but managed to separate them.

And in passing judgment, resident magistrate Ethel Phiri found the defendant guilty after the defendant decided to remain silent when put on defense.

Phiri ordered the defendant to compensate her mother-in-law with a K1, 000 to be paid before month end.