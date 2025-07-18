By CIC.



COURT TO RULE ON NAKACINDA ACQUITTAL BID.



CHIEF Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili is poised to rule on whether to acquit Patriotic Front (PF) faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda or put him on his defense in a case where he is charged with seditious practices.





The magistrate has set August 22, 2025, as the date for the ruling on the case to answer.



The prosecution has concluded its case, with two witnesses testifying against Nakacinda.





He is accused of uttering seditious words on September 26, 2024, via the KANELE 97.7 FM Facebook page.



The alleged words, “The Republican President of Zambia gave directives to the Drug Enforcement Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, and the Zambia Police Service to raid and search the house of Former Head of State Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” were purportedly intended to “raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia.”





Nakacinda pleaded not guilty to the charge of seditious practice, which is contrary to Section 57 as read with 60(1)(e) of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





During the trial, a Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) public relations officer, Allan Tamba, testified that President Hakainde Hichilema did not issue any directive for the commission to raid and search the former president’s house.



Tamba, 42, stated that Nakacinda’s assertions were “inaccurate and incorrect” and had the potential to “cause public panic.”





Tamba told the court that after seeing a video of Nakacinda on social media, he conducted an internal fact-finding at DEC and found that no such instructions had been given by the Presidency.



He then issued a press statement to “dispel Nakacinda’s assertions” and provide the public with the DEC’s correct position.





Tamba was later summoned by the Zambia Police Service Headquarters to provide a statement about the video.



Another witness, Joseph Kasonka, a farmer, also testified against Nakacinda.



Kasonka told the court that he was not happy with the words uttered by Nakacinda in the video and had gone to police headquarters to follow up on the matter.





During cross-examination by defense lawyer Maluza Chongola, Kasonka stated that while offering checks and balances was not illegal, keeping alert was.





The defense team requested the court to consider the prosecution’s evidence and determine if a prima facie case has been established.



The outcome of the ruling on August 22 will decide whether Nakacinda will need to present his defense.



