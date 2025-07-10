PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: 10th July 2025



CPC COMMITS TO OPERATIONALIZE STRATEGIC CONSENSUS BETWEEN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND PRESIDENT XI JINPING





The Communist Party of China (CPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to operationalizing the strategic consensus reached between President Hakainde Hichilema and President Xi Jinping during their high-level bilateral engagements in 2023 and 2024.





Speaking during a meeting in Beijing with United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, Mu Hong praised the strong and evolving partnership between China and Zambia.





He expressed appreciation for the UPND’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through implementation of key memoranda in critical sectors such as energy, agriculture, transport, infrastructure development, tourism, and manufacturing.





Mr. Mu emphasized the historical depth of Zambia-China relations, founded in 1964 by President Kenneth Kaunda and Chairman Mao Zedong.





He reiterated that, despite global economic headwinds, China remains steadfast in supporting Zambia’s development trajectory.



Mr. Mu also welcomed the UPND New Dawn Government’s emphasis on modernization, digital transformation, and knowledge exchange.





In his address, Mr Imenda reaffirmed Zambia’s unwavering commitment to the One China Principle, which has remained a cornerstone of Zambia’s foreign policy since 1964. He noted that President Hakainde Hichilema, upon assuming office in 2021, continued to uphold this principle as the basis for cooperation between the CPC and UPND.





Mr. Imenda highlighted the growth of party-to-party relations, saying the UPND values the longstanding cooperation and mutual learning opportunities provided by the CPC’s decades of leadership experience.





He expressed the UPND’s desire to further deepen these engagements, and commended the CPC for facilitating the UPND delegation’s visit, which included representatives from alliance partners.





He acknowledged several transformative Chinese-supported projects across various sectors. In transport, he cited the iconic Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA), a lasting symbol of Africa-China solidarity, now under a proposed rehabilitation agreement with the potential to boost trade volumes to as much as 4 million metric tonnes annually.





Mr. Imenda also reiterated the importance of direct flights between China and Zambia as part of the action plan under the Xi-Hichilema agreement, recommending the rollout begin with cargo flights as Zambia develops into a regional air hub.



Additionally, he noted the major upgrades to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Ndola International Airport, and regional airports, projects made possible through China’s support.





In the energy sector, Mr. Imenda acknowledged the 750MW Kafue Lower Gorge Hydro Power Plant and the recently commissioned Chisamba Solar Plant, one of Africa’s largest as critical to addressing Zambia’s 1,000MW power deficit. He called for the expedited implementation of further projects arising from the MoU signed between ZESCO and China Power, including the anticipated 100MW solar plants at Kariba North Bank, Kafue Gorge, and Itezhi Tezhi.





In infrastructure and public-private partnerships (PPP), he commended China’s role in advancing key projects aligned with President Hichilema’s development agenda. These include the Lusaka–Ndola Dual Carriageway, Huawei-led ICT innovations, the construction of the Cancer Disease Hospital and Flying Doctor Hospital in Ndola, as well as military and training colleges.





Mr. Imenda also recognized China’s impact in industrialization and export diversification, especially in the Chibombo economic zone, where Zambia is now exporting lithium batteries to eight countries and electric cables to nine. He emphasized that this is the kind of sincere and development-focused partnership envisioned by President Hichilema.





He expressed deep appreciation for China’s pivotal support in Zambia’s debt restructuring process, which has helped stabilize the economy and create fiscal space. As a result, Zambia’s GDP is projected to grow by 6% this year, a significant recovery following years of economic strain. He also thanked China for providing critical drought relief in 2024, helping to cushion vulnerable communities during a difficult period.





Mr. Imenda thanked the CPC for making the UPND delegation’s visit possible, stating that the engagement reflects a shared commitment to deepening inter-party ties and building a future anchored in peace, prosperity, and mutual respect.





Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)



