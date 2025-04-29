Cracks Widen in Tonse Alliance as Leaders Clash Over WhatsApp Groups and Leadership Roles



… Zumani Zimba Falls Out of Favor — Fired as Consultant, Locked Out of ECL Page



Fresh divisions have erupted within the Tonse Grand Alliance, exposing the deepening rifts among its leadership, with senior figures expelling each other from internal communication platforms and leadership reshuffles further fueling tensions.



Former President Edgar Lungu Lungu has also removed former State House Special Assistant for Politics, Zumani Zimba, from his role as Tonse Alliance Consultant. In addition, Zimba has been stripped of administrative rights to Lungu’s official Facebook page.



The power struggle has been extended into the Alliance’s internal communications. Acting President Lubinda has instructed Nakacinda to establish a new WhatsApp group for the Council of Presidents (CoP), deliberately excluding Zumani Zimba.



This has triggered immediate backlash, with Sean Tembo issuing a stern warning that joining the new group would be considered an act of “gross indiscipline.”



Tembo, has maintained that all communication should remain on the original WhatsApp platform he administers, and issued an “Internal Notice” demanding that defectors return within 24 hours or face disciplinary measures.



He has stated that the creation of parallel communication platforms undermines unity and contravenes the directives of Alliance Chairman Edgar Lungu.



Internal Notice Excerpt:



“The act of creating parallel platforms and encouraging members to leave the official blog amounts to misconduct and indiscipline… Non-compliance may attract disciplinary action from the Adhoc Disciplinary Committee,” Tembo warned.



Last week, former President Lungu quashed disciplinary actions that had been initiated against faction PF Acting President Given Lubinda and Tonse Alliance Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda.



The charges, brought forward by PeP President and Tonse Alliance Spokesperson Sean Tembo, stemmed from the duo’s controversial meeting with Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe.



Leaked audio recordings has intensified suspicions, capturing two Socialist Party officials discussing Dr. M’membe’s growing influence within the Alliance.



This internal chaos lays bare the fragile state of the Tonse Grand Alliance, which continues to be rocked by internal rivalries and mistrust, even as it prepares for a critical electoral season.



As leadership factions intensify their maneuvers for dominance, the future cohesion of the alliance appears increasingly uncertain.