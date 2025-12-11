Crafting or amending a Constitution is all about negotiation, compromise, and understanding that not everyone will be on board- Isaac Mwanza

By Isaac Mwanza

As Zambia’s parliament gears up for tomorrow’s vote on the Constitution amendment process, let’s keep some crucial facts in mind.





Spoiler alert: you won’t find a global precedent where widespread consultations led to unanimous agreement on constitutional changes. Crafting or amending a Constitution is all about negotiation, compromise, and understanding that not everyone will be on board.





Take the US Constitution, for example – it’s been rockin’ for nearly 250 years, and guess what? It wasn’t drafted or adopted by all Americans! Only 55 delegates out of 74 showed up, yet they still made it happen with 39 ultimately signing the final U.S. Constitution document in 1787.





Fast forward to 2016, Zambia’s own constitutional amendment that introduced 50% + 1, running mate, Constitutional Court, etc, it were the “rebel” MMD MPs who played a crucial role in getting the amendments passed by the PF regime, while the UPND opposed them fiercely and voted against them. And let’s not forget OASIS Forum while some CSOs are singing the same tune today, for and against amendments, just like they did back then..





The point is, constitutional reform is a complex, messy process. It’s about finding common ground, not waiting for everyone to agree . So, let’s focus on building consensus, not expecting unanimity. Zambia’s future depends on it



Good night Zambia