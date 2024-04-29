CRIMINALS RAID A STUDENTS BOARDING HOUSE IN SEVEN MILES AREA

A 26-year-old male student at DMI- St. Eugene University in Lusaka sustained a deep cut on the head after they were attacked by six suspected criminals at their boarding house located in seven miles area.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects, who were armed with machetes and other offensive weapons, broke into the boarding house on April 28, 2024 between 01:00 hours and 02:00 hours and stole undisclosed amount of students’ properties including laptops, iPads and cellular phones belonging to four males and two females.

One of the male students is alleged to have been hit with a machete on the head as he attempted to fight back. He sustained a deep cut and was rushed to Chipata Level One Hospital where he was admitted and later discharged. His condition is said to be stable.

The boarding house, which has no wall fence and security guards, has more than 70 students.

Police officers who visited the scene observed that entry to the boarding house was gained by breaking the locking system of the Kitchen door. The same was used as exit.

Investigations to find the suspected criminals are ongoing.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer