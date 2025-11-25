Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez to marry in his home island next summer

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, will reportedly marry in a Christian ceremony on his home island of Madeira next summer.

The celebrity couple will tie the knot after the 2026 World Cup in Funchal Cathedral, with their reception to be hosted at a swanky hotel, according to the Jornal da Madeira.

The pair revealed in August that they were engaged after more than nine years together.

Ronaldo, 40, recently opened up on his ‘not very romantic’ and improvised proposal, albeit complete with a £1.5million ring.

‘It was like 1am. My daughters were in bed sleeping,’ he told Piers Morgan.

‘One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio (Georgina) and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say “Daddy, you’re going to give the ring to mum and you’re going to ask her to get married.”

‘I said, “Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.” It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn’t planned to do it then.

‘Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn’t (get on one knee) because I wasn’t prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech.

‘It was simple, I’m not a very romantic guy. Well, I am, but I’m not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home.

But I’m romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it’s the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well.’

Ronaldo has five children. Two of them, Alana Martin and Bella Esmeralda, have been with Georgina. His eldest child, Cristiano Jr, was born in 2010 before he was with her, while he had two more kids, Eva and Mateo, via surrogacy in 2017.

The Portugal legend and the Argentine-Spanish model are thought to have got together in 2016 while he was at Real Madrid.