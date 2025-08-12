Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, and long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced their engagement after being together for almost a decade.

Georgina confirmed her engagement to football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a post on social media, writing: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

They have two children together, with Rodriguez also acting as stepmother to his other three kids. There have been constant questions about when they intend to tie the knot, with the 40-year-old finally popping the question.

On her Netflix reality show ‘I Am Georgina’, the 31-year-old said her friends are always asking about the happy couple’s plans. She revealed: “They’re always joking about the wedding. ‘When is the wedding?

“Since Jennifer Lopez’s song The Ring Or When came out, they started singing it to me. And well, this is not up to me.”

Despite not officially confirming their marriage, Ronaldo has often referred to Georgina as his ‘wife’.

In December, at the 2024 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the Al Nassr striker said: “It’s a big pleasure to win this trophy. My oldest son is here, my wife [Georgina] is here.”

Earlier this year, when celebrating her birthday, Ronaldo posted on social media: “For the mother, partner, friend, my wife… happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us and your love infects us.”

The couple met at a Gucci store in 2016, with the ex-Manchester United superstar admitting that it was a case of love at first sight. “She’s a fantastic person. Yes, it is [true love]. Yes, it was [like magic meeting for the first time]. Gio is part of me. She helps me so much.,” he told Piers Morgan in an interview in 2019.

“Of course, I’m in love with her. She’s the mum of my kids. I’m so passionate for her. She’s my friend, we have conversations. I open my heart to her. She opened her heart to me. [She’s the greatest love of my life]… Why not [get married]. Not now! Not in this interview. Why not, one day… We’ll one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream.”