Cristiano Ronaldo gifts Cameroonian boxer £110,000 watch ahead of bout with Tyson Fury

Al-Nassir superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has gifted Cameroonian-French mixed martial artist and professional boxer Francis Ngannou a watch worth £110,000 according to goal.com.

Ronaldo bought the Jacob & Co. watch for the Cameroonian as the MMA boxer prepares for his big bout against British boxer Tyson Furry.

Ngannou took to Instagram to show appreciation to Ronaldo for his kind gesture.

“Got to pick up my new watch ahead of fight week here in Riyadh. Thank you @jacobandco Riyadh & my brother @cristiano! FuryNgannou,” he wrote on Instagram while showing off his new gift.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be a boxing and martial art fan as he revealed in a documentary made by DAZN.

Ronaldo, in the documentary, claimed that he would choose to watch MMA or boxing on TV than football.

Francis Ngannou will face Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28.