Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed when he plans to marry long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The football legend had announced their engagement back in August after some nine years together.

Georgina, an Argentine-Spanish model, also shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her glitzy engagement ring. ‘Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,’ she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Ronaldo dislcosed to Piers Morgan in part one of their new interview that the wedding will take place next summer after the 2026 World Cup.

Asked about when they plan to tie the knot, Ronaldo joked: ‘Not yet. We plan to do it after the World Cup with the trophy! But she is not the person that likes big parties. She doesn’t like it. She likes private things. So I will respect these decisions.

‘One thing that I love, she didn’t care about the ring. She asked me if I was honest, and I said, “I want you and I want to marry you.” I didn’t cry but I had tears on my eyes.’

Experts later estimated that Ronaldo splashed out an astonishing £1.5million on Georgina’s extravagant ring.

The piece of jewellery, thought to be between 15 and 20 carat diamond, was described as ‘extraordinary’ by engagement ring specialist Laura Taylor.

‘A diamond of this size is almost certainly set in platinum for security, which also enhances its colour and gives the ring a timeless finish,’ she said.

‘This is a show-stopping ring, and easily among the most impressive we’ve seen in recent years, which feels perfectly suited to one of football’s most famous couples.

‘If the diamond is natural and of exceptional quality in the D-F colour range with flawless or near-flawless clarity, its value could easily exceed £1.5 million.’