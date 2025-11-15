Portugal and Al-Nassr striker, Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of missing the start of the 2026 World Cup after his red card against Ireland on Thursday.

The former Real Madrid star was sent off after elbowing Dara O’Shea, with his dismissal confirmed after a VAR check.

Ronaldo’s team-mates were unable to launch a comeback at the Aviva Stadium after Troy Parrott’s first-half brace put Ireland in control.

Portugal are still in pole position to qualify from Group F, but now things are a little more complicated. Victory at home against Armenia will seal their qualification.

Ronaldo’s fate will hinge on the length of his ban. Were he to receive a ban of more than one game, it could carry through to the group stage of the World Cup proper.

For example, if Portugal qualify automatically and Ronaldo gets a two-game ban, he would miss the Armenia qualifier and the World Cup opener. If he gets a two-game ban and Portugal slips up against Armenia, he would miss the first leg of a play-off.