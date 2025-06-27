Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing to a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing to a new two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr.

The Portugal captain’s current contract was set to expire at the end of June, leading to speculation about his departure.

Ronaldo had previously hinted at leaving with a social media post stating “the chapter is over” after the season’s final game.

But the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now set to stay in Saudi Arabia.

Since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022, Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances, including 35 last season to win the SPL Golden Boot.

The forward joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticised the Premier League club.

Al-Nassr are currently without a manager after parting company with Stefano Pioli on Wednesday.

Former AC Milan and Inter boss Pioli, who was appointed in September, led Al-Nassr to a third-place finish in the SPL last season, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad.