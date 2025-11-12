Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on being football’s first billionaire and reveals the most expensive thing he’s ever bough

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on being football’s first billionaire and reveals the most expensive thing he’s ever bought:





“In football, I’m the only one. It doesn’t surprise me, the numbers don’t lie. If you look at so many records in football, I’m at the top of the list, so it’s just another one. I knew my potential in football and outside of it. I knew I was going to reach that number for many reasons.





“The most expensive thing I’ve ever bought? An aeroplane, yes. I’ve had my aeroplane since I was 30, but I changed it a year ago, so it was a bit expensive. I have a [Bombardier] Global Express [model 6500].





“I don’t spend money [just because]. I can buy whatever I want, but I don’t need it. Three days ago I bought a car, but it’s for my collection. It’s like buying a painting. I’m not going to drive that car, it’s an investment. I don’t know how many cars I have, I don’t count. It’s normal, I’m not trying to be humble, it’s a fact. Honestly, if I had to bet, I’d say 41, 42. I don’t know, I swear I don’t know.”