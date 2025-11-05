Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on how his daughters convinced him to propose to fiancee Georgina Rodriguez

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has revealed the heartwarming moment two of his children inspired him to propose to his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, with £1.5m ring.

The former Real Madrid striker announced their engagement back in August after some nine years together.

Georgina, an Argentine-Spanish model also shared the news on Instagram with a photo of her glitzy engagement ring. ‘Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,’ she wrote in a heartfelt caption.

Ronaldo, who admits he’s ‘not a romantic guy’, has now revealed that he didn’t plan to propose to the ‘woman of his life’ the night they got engaged, but it felt like the ‘right time’.

‘It was like 1am. My daughters were in bed sleeping,’ the 40-year-old told Piers Morgan in part one of their new interview.

‘One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio (Georgina), and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say “Daddy, you’re going to give the ring to mum and you’re going to ask her to get married.”

‘I said, “Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.” It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day but I hadn’t planned to do it then.’

‘Because my daughters said that and my friends were filming, it was what I wanted and I offered (the ring). I didn’t (get on one knee) because I wasn’t prepared but it was a beautiful moment. I made a speech.

‘It was simple, I’m not a very romantic guy. Well, I am, but I’m not very romantic, not the kind of guy who brings flowers every week to the home. But I’m romantic in my way. It was beautiful and I knew that it’s the woman of my life so I did that and I hope that I did it well.’