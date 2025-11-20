Cristiano Ronaldo poses for White House selfie with Elon Musk and fiancee after dinner with Donald Trump

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo took a remarkable selfie with some of the world’s most powerful figures at a White House dinner hosted by US President Donald Trump.

The soccer star was joined by his fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez, for the glitzy event to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington DC.

Tech founder and investor David Sacks posted a selfie from the event, which included himself, Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, Elon Musk,

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick.