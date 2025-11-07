Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the most expensive thing he’s ever bought

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has named the most expensive thing that he has ever bought in his life.

Clips released ahead of the interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo discussed several major topics, including his views on wealth, family, and what lies ahead in his life.

During the first part of the interview, Ronaldo also spoke about his massive career earnings and becoming football’s one and only billionaire.

He also revealed the most expensive thing that he has ever bought for himself.

In the interview, Morgan asked Ronaldo if it was true that last year he had become a billionaire and if that was a goal for him.

“Not true,” replied the striker. “No, I became a billionaire many years ago!”

Ronaldo then added: “I know how much money I have. Not precisely, but most of it.

“It’s like when I won the Ballon d’Or. It was my goal to reach that number. Becoming a billionaire was one of the MAIN GOALS that I had.

https://youtu.be/UBTAcBckngs?si=XkjwW9c7zQ1TSENC

“I am the ONLY billionaire in football. The numbers don’t like. Call me cocky, but the numbers don’t lie. It doesn’t surprise me that I am the only billionaire in football. When you look at all the records, Cristiano Ronaldo will be there on top of the list.”

All the talk of finances led to Morgan asking Ronaldo what the most expensive thing he has ever bought was.

He replied: “The most expensive thing? Plane. Global Express.

“I’ve had a plane since, it’s 13 years old, but I changed one year ago, so it’s a little bit expensive.”