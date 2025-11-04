Cristiano Ronaldo says he doesn’t agree’ that Messi is better than him

Superstar footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, has once again weighed in on the long-running debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time, insisting that his arch-rival Lionel Messi is not the greatest of all time.

The Al Nassr and Portugal captain made this claim in a new interview with British broadcaster, Piers Morgan.

In a preview of his upcoming interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, Ronaldo was asked: “They say Messi is better than you, what do you think?”

The Portuguese star responded confidently, “Messi better than me? I don’t agree with that opinion. I don’t want to be humble.”

Ronaldo was also asked about past comments by former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney, who has previously stated that he preferred Messi over his ex-colleague.

Ronaldo simply said, “It doesn’t bother me at all.”

For years, football fans and analysts have debated who reigns supreme between Ronaldo and Messi, who both have won numerous titles with their club and country.

However, Ronaldo has been named Ballon d’Or winner five times, while Messi has won it a record eight times.