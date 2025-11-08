Cristiano Ronaldo says he has a better chiseled body than David Beckham

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he has a bettter chiseled body than his fellow football legend David Beckham.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, the controversial host asked Ronaldo if he thinks he’s better looking than Beckham, and the Portuguese star didn’t disappoint, declaring himself to have the ‘whole package’.

‘You are compared to Beckham a lot, not least your looks, do you think you are better looking than David Beckham,’ Morgan asked.

‘Depends,’ Ronaldo initially responded. ‘For me [good] looking is not only the face but the whole package.

‘Imagine Cristiano and a normal guy with red speedos on the Copacabana, you think I am not going to have a chance with nobody.’

Morgan pressed Ronaldo again on the comparison to Beckham, eventually drawing a boastful answer from the 40-year-old.

‘You’re walking across the Copacabana for, say, ten minutes. Who gets the most attention?,’ Morgan asked.

‘Me, 100 per cent,’ Ronaldo responded, prompting laughter from Morgan. ‘I knew it, I was just trying to tease it out of you,’ Morgan added.

Ronaldo sought to justify his claim by claiming Beckham’s body is ‘normal’. ‘He knows that. His face is beautiful, yeah, handsome face,’ Ronaldo continued.

‘The rest is normal, like it’s normal. I’m not normal. I’m perfecto.’

He’s looking good,’ Ronaldo said. ‘I like him, he is a guy who speaks good, I like him.’

The Portugal star also suggested he is the most famous person on the planet, saying: ‘We’ll do a debate for the world, who’s the most famous? Me or President Donald Trump? I think, in the world, even in small islands, they know me more than him.’