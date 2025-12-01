Cristiano Ronaldo says no matter how busy his schedule is, he still makes time for church every week. ✝️⚽️





He describes himself as a practicing Catholic and says he doesn’t go to Mass to ask for favors, but to give thanks — for his health, his family, and everything he’s achieved in his career.





According to him, his faith keeps him grounded and focused, even with all the pressure that comes with being one of the biggest names in football.





Fame, money, trophies… and still choosing gratitude first.