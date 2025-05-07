Cristiano Ronaldo’s eldest son has been picked for the first time for Portugal’s Under 15 squad.

The 14-year-old has been asked to represent his country at the seventh edition of the Vlatko Markovic international tournament in Croatia between May 13 and May 18.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has followed his famous father around the world and currently captains the Al-Nassr youth team after spells at Juventus and Manchester United youth ranks.

The young striker known as Cristianinho, is one of 22 teenagers who have been listed for the squad by manager Joao Santos.

Portugal will face England on May 16, before taking on Japan and Greece in the tournament, named after Croatian football manager and player Vlatko Markovic who served as the president of the country’s football federation from 1998 to 20