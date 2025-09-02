Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodríguez shows off 30-Carat ring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, showcased her dazzling 30-carat engagement ring during her first public appearance since the announcement, stepping out in Italy for the Venice Film Festival 2025.

The model arrived via water taxi, striking a chic pose for photographers in a black short-sleeved turtleneck and lace midi skirt by Oscar de la Renta. She paired the look with Celine sunglasses and Pasquale Bruni jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted rosette brooch styled as a choker, several sparkling rings, and pavé diamond earrings. Her long, black hair was styled in a loose braid.

Rodríguez, 31, also flaunted an elegant polka-dotted blouse-and-trouser set during her stay, complemented by a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag and Prada sunglasses. She shared a video of her arrival on Instagram, waving and blowing kisses to fans before boarding a water taxi.

The engagement was announced earlier this month after eight years of dating. Rodríguez captioned the reveal on Instagram with, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” alongside a close-up of the massive ring.

The couple began their relationship in late 2016 after meeting at a Gucci store where Rodríguez once worked. They share two daughters—Alana, 7, and Bella, 3. They also experienced the heartbreaking loss of Bella’s twin brother, Angel, during childbirth.