Cristiano Ronaldo’s reason for not attending the funeral of Diogo Jota sparked serious reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s national team captain, chose not to attend the funeral of his former teammate Diogo Jota and Jota’s brother Andre Silva, held on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Gondomar. The decision, reported by The Mirror, stemmed from Ronaldo’s concern that his presence could overshadow the somber event due to his global fame.

Jota, 28, and Silva, 25, tragically died in a car crash in northwestern Spain on Thursday, July 3, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and caught fire.

The funeral, attended by Liverpool stars like Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson, as well as Portugal teammates such as Ruben Neves, drew hundreds to the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar.

Ronaldo, who shared the pitch with Jota during Portugal’s Nations League victories, posted an emotional tribute on social media: “It doesn’t make sense.

We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre.” According to Portuguese outlet Record, Ronaldo privately contacted Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, and family, offering his support while explaining his absence to avoid a media frenzy.

The decision sparked mixed reactions. Some fans criticized Ronaldo, with one X user calling it “inadmissible” for the captain to miss the service, while others defended him, noting his presence could have shifted focus from the grieving family.

Reports also surfaced that Ronaldo was spotted holidaying in Majorca, adding fuel to the debate. The funeral proceeded with dignity, though the absence of Portugal’s biggest star was felt by many in Gondomar.