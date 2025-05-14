Cristiano Ronaldo’s son makes debut for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the eldest son of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, made his international debut for Portugal’s U-15 national team on Tuesday, May 13, in a commanding 4-1 victory over Japan.

The 14-year-old forward, currently part of Al Nassr’s youth academy, came off the bench in the 54th minute with Portugal already leading 3-0, thanks to a hat trick from Braga’s Rafael Cabral.

His proud father, Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated the moment on social media, writing: “Congratulations on your Portugal debut, son. Very proud of you.”

The match was Portugal’s opener in the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament, held in Croatia. The U-15 team will continue their campaign with matches against Greece on Wednesday and England on Friday, before concluding the tournament on Sunday against a to-be-confirmed opponent.