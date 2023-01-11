Croatian nationals plead not guilty to the offence of attempted trafficking in four children of Congolese origin

Eight (8) Croatian nationals have pleaded not guilty to the offence of attempted trafficking in four children of Congolese origin on the Zambian territory.

Appearing before Ndola Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha on Tuesday morning, the four couples told the court that they understood the charge but were not guilty.

Particulars of the offence are that Damir Magic aged 44 and seven others on 7th December 2022 in Ndola on the Copperbelt Province jointly and whilst acting together did attempt to traffic a child namely Beatrice Magic within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.

The offence is contrary to section 3A (1) and 12 of Human Trafficking Act No.11 of 2008 as Amended by Act No.16 of 2022 of the laws of Zambia.

The Croatian suspects are Damir Magic aged 44, his wife Nadica Magic aged 45, Subosic Zoran aged 52, his wife Azra Imamovic Subosic aged 41, Ladislav Persic aged 42, his wife Aleksandr Persic aged 40, Noah Kraljevic aged 45 and his wife Ivona Kraljevic aged 36.

Magistrate Makalicha has since adjourned the case to 12th January 2023 when trial is scheduled to commence.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer applied for bail on behalf of the accused as Magistrate Makalicha reserved the ruling pending the Thursday court appearance.

Defence lawyer Kelvin Silwimba said the offence his clients were charged with was bailable and that they were not a flight risk.

He contended that his clients will not interfere with the witnesses.

The youngest of the Congolese juvenile victims is aged 1 year and 3 months while the other three are all aged three.

Each couple has been slapped with a one count each.

It is alleged that Subosic Zoran, a musician and Immovic Subosic, a Constitutional Court administrator, on the same date did attempt to traffic a child namely Mariella Kalinde Immovic Subosic within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.

Furthermore, it is also alleged that Ladislav Persic, a veterinary doctor and Aleksandra Persic a dog beauty stylist on December 7, last year allegedly attempted to traffic a child namely Jona Asnate within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.

The other couple Noah Kraljevic, a human rights activist and Ivona Kraljevic, a proxy woman at their National Theater are also alleged to have attempted to traffic a child namely Jean Val Kraljevic within the territorial boundaries of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.

BACKGROUND TO THE CASE

A combined team of Police and Immigration Officers in Ndola last December detained eight suspects after intercepting four young children of Congolese origin suspected to be victims of suspected human trafficking.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba at the time said Immigration officers at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport apprehend four couples all of Croatian origin after a tip off from the public.

Mr. Mweemba said documents provided by the suspects to do with the alleged adoption of the four children believed to have been issued by the Congolese authority are not genuine and Zambian officials are engaging their Congolese colleagues to verify the documents.

He said Zambian officials were engaging their Congolese colleagues to verify the adoption documents presented by the suspects.

Mr. Mweemba further identified the four child victims.

“Suspected Human Trafficking, be informed that on 06.12.22 at around 20:00hrs, the office of the Divisional Criminal investigations officer received information that there were some three white people who had booked rooms at Spree guesthouse in Kansenshi. They were seen with four young children of Congolese origin. Immediately, the regional immigration officer Mr Steward Chiyaka was informed to organise for some immigration officers to accompany police officers on investigations. The plan was to stop them at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe at the time of checking in. On 07.12.22 at around 1200hrs, Immigration officers at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe international Airport managed to intercept and apprehend four couples of Croatian origin, together with four (4) suspected Trafficked children of Congolese nationals,” he said.

“Their particulars are as follows;(1) M/Damir Magic aged 44, passport no. 335086407, and his wife F/Nadica Magic aged 45, passport no.251774604 a couple of Croatian origin. They were with their purported adopted child F/J/ Beatrice – Magic (new parents name) aged 1yr and 3 months of Congo DR, passport no.235045272 issued on 10.11.22.(2) M/Subosic Zoran aged 52, passport no.105013784 and his wife F/Azra Imamovic Subosic aged 41, passport no.313012354, both of Croatian nationals, with their purported adopted child F/J/Mariella Kalinde- Imamovic Subosic aged 3 of Congo DR, passport no.310507680 issued on 22.11.22. (3) M/Ladislav Persic aged 42, passport no.066469016 with his wife F/Aleksandr Persic aged 40, passport no.088641573, Croatian nationals, with their purported adopted child F/J/Kona Asnate- Persic aged 3 of Congo DR, passport no. 026473339, issued on 09.11.22, and (4) M/Noah Kraljevic aged 45, passport no. 267180188 and his wife F/Ivona Kraljevic aged 36, passport no.255816515, Croatian nationals, with their purported adopted child F/J/Jean Val- Kraljevic aged 3 of Congo DR, passport no.021104314 issued on 23.11.22,” Mr. Mweemba stated.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that documents to do with the adoption of the four children believed to have been issued by the Congolese authority are not genuine, and to this effect, the office of the Consular General of Congo DR were engaged through the office of the Regional immigration officer, Mr Chiyaka Steward. The position on the matter will soon be given, since the immigration is carrying out Investigations. The four couples have been detained at Chifubu, Kansenshi, central and Masala police stations, with two each, while the children have been taken to Social welfare facilities to be taken care of. Command will be updated on any development,” Mr. Mweemba said.