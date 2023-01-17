CROOKED LUSAKA ESTATE AGENTS RESORT TO BLACK MAGIC

News is emanating from the field of estate agents in Lusaka that a number of estate agents who are greedy and crooked have now gone beyond their crooked means by using black magic.

It has been reported that a good number of agents are now seeing witch doctors who are helping them in finding more ways of scamming their unsuspecting clients.

One of the informers , also an agent reported that he was invited by a fellow agent who had been initiated into a group of agents who use supernatural powers received from their witchdoctors to scam their clients.

He said his friend told him that the magic starts working immediately the agent communicates with the client or just when the client meets the agent.

He says when there is contact between the agent and the client, an overwhelming authority subdues the client and immediately the clients succumbs to the agent and is controlled like a zombie without the client realizing. Meaning that if the agent has a property to offer the client and the client has money to pay, the client will automatically pay for that property whether they like it or not.

Its like the client falls into a trance and lose their power of fair or normal judgement of the situation at hand.

The client will pay for the property whether it is dilapidated or not and only realize after the transaction is complete and usually after signing the contract with the landlord, and by this time it’s too late, the agent will have been paid his commissions and is covered and protected by the contract signed.

Victims of this scam usually suffer alone embarrassed to tell the story or understand what really made them do a bogus decision.

The informer even said that at one meeting one of the big guys in the group bragged and said “Taenda kumanzi” (we have gone to the waters) meaning they could be connected to the marine world as he was told that they often go to water bodies.

He said clients have been duped into buying properties they never wanted through these powers or even pay for wrong houses. He said the interest of these scammers is to get the money in the hands of the client at whatever cost and now they are using magic.

He advised that clients should involve prayers or ask for prayers before embarking on a mission like of buying a house or rent and should be accompanied where likely by someone.

He said this trend is secretly on the rise and people should be on the lookout for shoddy agents who may be hoodwinked on scamming them using magic.