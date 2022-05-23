CRY My BELOVED COUNTRY

SAY NO TO LGBTQI

( Lesbian, Gay,Bisexual, Transgender , Queer, Intersexual)

LGBTQI rights are NOT Human Rights.

By Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili.

Blessed people of Zambia I implore you to take a resolute and strong stand against LGBTQI.

This wanton plan to distort our Christian identity and expose our people especially young people to destructive , unnatural and queer sexual orientation has no place in our culture and our Christian nation.

The Word of God , the Bible is our foundation, Standard and anchor from which we cannot depart as a Covenant nation.

Homosexuality in Zambia is a crime. It is also an abomination before God Almighty and attracts curses on the land and judgment against those promoting it. Remember Sodom and Gomorrah.

Leviticus 18:22 says,

” You shall not lie with a male as with a woman. It is an abomination.”

The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act #2 of 2016 in the Preamble clearly states the will of the people of Zambia to acknowledge God Almighty as supreme. Zambia belongs to the people of Zambia and not an individual.

Part 2 and Article 8 of the same Constitution outlines our national values and principles which include morality and ethics, human dignity among others.

Foreign Missions whom we host in Zambia have a duty and responsibility to respect and honor our sovereignty and laws of the land.

Zambia also is duty bound to reciprocate. Recently the Swedish and Finish Embassies were flying rainbow flags in support of LGBTQI agenda.

This obviously is a serious abrogation of international protocols and treaties which demand respect of the laws, traditions and cultures of host countries.

Zambia is a Christian nation as enshrined in the supreme law of the land. Respect the will of the people.

We call upon the Government of the day to respect the will of the people expressed through the Constitution which they have given themselves.

It is hypocritical to acknowledge Zambia as a Christian nation and yet permit abominable behaviors and practices that are alien and contrary to our Christian faith and values. It is also a terrible betrayal to the people of Zambia.

CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY.

Let us put on sack clothes, fast and pray for mother Zambia.