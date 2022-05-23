CRY My BELOVED COUNTRY
SAY NO TO LGBTQI
( Lesbian, Gay,Bisexual, Transgender , Queer, Intersexual)
LGBTQI rights are NOT Human Rights.
By Hon. Rev. Mrs Godfridah Sumaili.
Blessed people of Zambia I implore you to take a resolute and strong stand against LGBTQI.
This wanton plan to distort our Christian identity and expose our people especially young people to destructive , unnatural and queer sexual orientation has no place in our culture and our Christian nation.
The Word of God , the Bible is our foundation, Standard and anchor from which we cannot depart as a Covenant nation.
Homosexuality in Zambia is a crime. It is also an abomination before God Almighty and attracts curses on the land and judgment against those promoting it. Remember Sodom and Gomorrah.
Leviticus 18:22 says,
” You shall not lie with a male as with a woman. It is an abomination.”
The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act #2 of 2016 in the Preamble clearly states the will of the people of Zambia to acknowledge God Almighty as supreme. Zambia belongs to the people of Zambia and not an individual.
Part 2 and Article 8 of the same Constitution outlines our national values and principles which include morality and ethics, human dignity among others.
Foreign Missions whom we host in Zambia have a duty and responsibility to respect and honor our sovereignty and laws of the land.
Zambia also is duty bound to reciprocate. Recently the Swedish and Finish Embassies were flying rainbow flags in support of LGBTQI agenda.
This obviously is a serious abrogation of international protocols and treaties which demand respect of the laws, traditions and cultures of host countries.
Zambia is a Christian nation as enshrined in the supreme law of the land. Respect the will of the people.
We call upon the Government of the day to respect the will of the people expressed through the Constitution which they have given themselves.
It is hypocritical to acknowledge Zambia as a Christian nation and yet permit abominable behaviors and practices that are alien and contrary to our Christian faith and values. It is also a terrible betrayal to the people of Zambia.
CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY.
Let us put on sack clothes, fast and pray for mother Zambia.
Those are personal matters!
How does personal choice concern you?
Who are you to judge others?
When did you become a spokesperson for Heaven?
How did you pay a blind eye to Murders and stealing under your party?
Give us a break with your hypocrisy!
She is right. No need to be antagonistic about a straight forward issue. The practice though personal is a crime according to our laws hence must be not be tolerated.
The State has been mandated by God to make sure that every person has the right to exist without being hurt by another person or being. Wrong done against another person must be dealt with by the state. Wrong done against God will be dealt with by God. That is why the State does not punish fornication but should punish adultery. Fornication is a sin against God and under it are all sorts of sexual sins, including the LGBTQ etc. Adultery, however, is a sin against another person and it should be punished by the State. That is why the State permits divorce in this case and punishes the interfering party. Paedophilia is a sin against a child. The State must punish. Bestiality is a sin against an animal.
We make a big mistake when we pick a single verse in the Bible and avoid all the others around it that forbid other things that we do not disallow.
We must distinguish between what to criminalise and what not to criminalise. Criminalise offences against persons and property, but the State goes ultra vires to criminalise what is in the moral realm and against GOD. What next? Force everyone to go to church on Sunday because Zambia is a Christian country? Close all shops on Sunday or Saturday because working on these days breaks the 4th commandment?
We must render to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God.
Charles, Charles…stop misleading people. How is adultery a sin against another person and not God. Who ordained marriage? Was it not God? What does the Bible say about a man living his father and mother and being joined in marriage with another woman and being one flesh with them? The creation story also talks about God creating Eve from Adam’s rib and saying” it is not good that man should be alone”.
The Christian Nation Declaration is not a personal matter. It is in the preamble to our constitution that guides on how we should govern ourselves. We are here talking about the laws we have given to ourselves in terms of how we should govern ourselves. These laws are underpinned by our Christian faith. This is not a matter of legal positivism but one of natural law.