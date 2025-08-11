Crystal Palace edge Liverpool in thrilling Community Shield victory

Crystal Palace claimed the Community Shield for the first time in their history after twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Liverpool before winning 3-2 on penalties at Wembley on Sunday, August 10.

Liverpool’s big-money summer signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were on target for the Premier League champions, but Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr struck for Palace to force a shootout. An inspired Dean Henderson denied Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, while Mohamed Salah fired over as Palace celebrated another milestone just months after lifting their first major trophy in May’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The season curtain-raiser carried extra emotional weight for Liverpool following the death of forward Diogo Jota in a car accident in July, alongside his brother Andre Silva. Reds legend Ian Rush and Palace chairman Steve Parish laid wreaths before kick-off, and Liverpool fans filled their end with banners and flags in tribute. A planned minute’s silence, however, was cut short due to disturbances in the crowd.

Liverpool began brightly, with Ekitike, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69 million, opening the scoring in the fourth minute from Florian Wirtz’s pass. Palace, making their first-ever appearance in the fixture, hit back when Sarr was brought down by Virgil van Dijk and Mateta converted the penalty.

Frimpong restored Liverpool’s lead with a chipped cross that deceived Henderson, but Palace’s persistence paid off when Sarr latched onto Adam Wharton’s through ball to equalise 13 minutes from time.

The match went straight to penalties, where Henderson’s saves and Justin Devenny’s decisive strike sealed a historic win for Palace, underlining their growing stature in English football.