Crystal Palace humble Liverpool at Anfield in stunning Caraboa Cup upset

Liverpool’s dream of reclaiming the Carabao Cup came crashing down in shocking fashion on Wednesday night, as they suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace a result that left fans at Anfield in stunned silence.

The night began with optimism for the Reds, who fielded a strong side hoping to advance comfortably to the quarterfinals.



However, it quickly turned into a nightmare. Ismaïla Sarr once a long-time tormentor of Liverpool during his Watford days struck first in the 41st minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse to silence the Slot.

Before Liverpool could recover, Sarr doubled the lead deep into first-half stoppage time (45+2), finishing a swift counterattack that exposed the Reds’ shaky backline.

The Anfield faithful, famous for their “You’ll Never Walk Alone” anthem, were left watching in disbelief as their team looked disorganized and lifeless.

Liverpool pushed forward relentlessly in the second half with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez missing key chances but Palace’s defense stood firm. The visitors looked sharper, hungrier and far more composed under pressure.

The final blow came in the 87th minute when Yeremy Pino, on loan from Villarreal, unleashed a powerful strike into the top corner sealing a memorable night for the Eagles and sending Palace fans into wild celebrations.

For Liverpool, it was a sobering reminder of their inconsistency this season.

Manager Ane Slot admitted after the game that his team “lacked intensity and focus,” saying the performance was far from what he expects from a side of Liverpool’s stature.

This loss not only ends Liverpool’s EFL Cup journey but also raises questions about squad depth and defensive discipline ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend.

Elsewhere in the competition, Manchester City cruised past Swansea City with a 3-1 win, Arsenal eased to a 2-0 victory over Brighton, Newcastle United brushed aside Tottenham Hotspur 2-0, while Chelsea edged Wolves 4-3 in a thrilling seven-goal contest at Stamford Bridge.