CSO CONSORTIUM WELCOMES APPOINTMENT OF CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS COMMITTEE





Lusaka… Friday October 3, 2025 – The Consortium for Good Governance has welcomed President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of an independent committee to consult citizens and draft constitutional amendments.





In a statement issued by its Deputy Chairperson, Mr. Solomon Ngoma, the Consortium said the President’s decision showed respect for the Constitutional Court’s ruling and demonstrated his commitment to ensuring that constitutional reforms would only take place after meaningful consultation with citizens.





The Consortium commended the Head of State for upholding the rule of law and promoting citizen participation in the reform process.





It further described the composition of the Committee as encouraging, noting that it brought together individuals with diverse backgrounds, including those who had supported, opposed, or previously taken no position on constitutional amendments.





Mr. Ngoma explained that the Consortium was particularly pleased with the appointment of its Chairperson, Mr. Isaac Mwanza, to represent eleven Civil Society Organisations in the process.





He noted that Mr. Mwanza had been instrumental in several constitutional review processes since 2010 and had also played a role in litigation defending the Constitution.





The Consortium also welcomed the inclusion of Mrs. Isabel Mutembo from a sister consortium, saying the appointments showed deliberate efforts to give civil society a voice in the reforms.





The Consortium stressed that the Constitution was a people’s document that must be shaped by broad citizen participation, not only by lawyers and technical experts.





It urged all members of the Committee to prioritise national interest above personal or partisan considerations.



According to the statement, the President’s commitment to engaging a wide range of stakeholders–including civil society organisations, traditional leaders, and ordinary citizens–was expected to strengthen the legitimacy and credibility of the process.





The Consortium expressed confidence that if the reforms were carried out transparently and in good faith, the outcome would reflect the true aspirations of the Zambian people.





It added that the establishment of the Committee marked an important step towards ensuring accountability and inclusiveness in constitutional reform.





By providing an opportunity for broad-based consultations, the Committee was expected to give citizens a chance to meaningfully contribute to shaping Zambia’s supreme law.





The Consortium pledged to remain actively engaged in the process, expressing trust that the Committee would discharge its mandate professionally and impartially in the best interests of the nation.