CSOs CALL FOR BROADER CONSULTATIONS OVER PROPOSED CYBER LAWS



NGOCC Executive Director Anamela on yesterday morning led a delegation of Civil Society Organizations to a meeting with Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema over the contentious Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bills. Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Ms Anamela said that while it was good of the government to create a conducive cyber space, the CSOs had vehemently rejected the proposed cyber as they were highly undemocratic, unconstitutional and infringing on the rights and freedoms of citizens. Ms. Anamela, submitted that CSOs were calling for broader consultations over the proposed laws to ensure the people were consulted as much as possible. She added that lack of consultations had eroded the trust the citizens had for the government.





“Your Excellency, the lack of effective engagement on the Cyber Bills has eroded trust between stakeholders and the government, creating challenges that could hinder other critical reforms, including constitutional reforms. This trust deficit is further exacerbated by delays in advancing essential democratic reforms, such as the review of the Public Order Act and police and law enforcement reforms” she said

Ms Anamela further cited the NGO Bill as another example of a piece of legislation that has fell short of the required wider consultations as this would help build the trust which had been lost by the public.





“Further, Your Excellency, reforms affecting civil society and their work such as the NGO Act review have also undermined the trust in law reform processes giving effect to the range of rights our already limited Bill of Rights provides for. Your Excellency, the draft NGO Bill that civil society was invited to review fell short of the sectors expectations raising further concerns about the lack of a clear rights-based approach to drafting legislation. A rights-based approach would ensure that not only the process of developing laws is participatory and transparent but also that the content ensures the rights of all Zambians and respected and protected. Urgent action is required to rebuild trust and demonstrate a commitment to upholding democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law.”





And responding to the submissions by the CSOs, President Hakainde Hichilema noted that it was the government’s desire as well as responsibility to ensure there were appropriate laws in the Country. He added that where there was disagreement, it incumbent upon the Government listens to the concerns and find a common ground.





“The idea of a meeting is to hear each other, hear the issues and agree on how to proceed in terms of what it is we agree and what we do not agree upon. At one time, we had the mining bill which went through all the processes but at a point of signing it into law, issues were raised by mine houses, and we called it back. The intention of this government is to ensure that it listens to its people and reach a common ground.”





The meeting agreed to formulate a smaller technical team made of government and CSOs to brainstorm on the cyber laws and work out an appropriate.





The other CSOs who made the delegation included Chapter One Foundation, Law Association of Zambia, Media Institute of Southern Africa, Transparency international Zambia, Free Press Initiative, Bloggers of Zambia among others.



NGOCC