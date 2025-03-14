CSOS URGE GOVT TO HALT CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS UNTIL AFTER 2026 ELECTIONS

By Leah Ngoma and Patricia Mbewe

A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has opposed the planned Constitutional amendments, demanding that government halts the process until after the 2026 elections, to ensure adequate resources are allocated and a clear consultative roadmap is developed.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Zambia Council for Social Development Executive Director Leah Mitaba who spoke on behalf of other organizations said any rushed piece meal amendment shall not deliver the durable, credible and relevant supreme law Zambians want, and will not be centered on the will of the people.

Ms. Mitaba pointed out that CSOs have repeatedly urged government to initiate a constitutional reforms process early in its term of office which did not happen, and now believes that the rush to amend the constitution ahead of the next election is politically motivated.

She says the CSOs feel the proposed amendments maybe be politically motivated to support a delimitation process using women and youth engagement as a front.

Ms. Mitaba has charged that there has been no political will from the current regime to enhance the representation of special interests or gender in the national assembly, with only 2 women out of 8 nominated members of parliament and no youth or differently abled being nominated by the president.

The 14 CSOs include Alliance for Community Action, ActionAid Zambia, Civil Society for Poverty Reduction, Center for Trade Policy and Development, Chapter One Foundation and Transparency International Zambia among others.

But the Center for Young Leaders in Africa-CYLA-Zambia says there is urgent need to amend the constitution in order to increase the number of youths, women and persons with disabilities in elected positions.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, CLYA Zambia Executive Director Clement Ng’oma has however cautioned against rushing into constitutional amendments ahead of elections next year, as this could compromise the process and its outcomes.

