Cuba Caves: Díaz-Canel Admits Secret Talks with Trump Admin as Regime Buckles Under Pressure



Cuban dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel publicly confirmed Friday that his communist regime has been holding discreet talks with the United States government. The admission comes amid crippling energy shortages, nationwide blackouts, and mounting economic collapse fueled by renewed U.S. sanctions and pressure from President Trump.





In a televised address, Díaz-Canel tried to frame the negotiations as routine diplomacy, but the reality is clear: the regime is desperate and on the ropes.





He stated: “Cuban officials have recently held conversations with representatives of the government of the United States to seek, through the path of dialogue, the possible solution to the bilateral differences that exist between our two nations.”





Díaz-Canel referenced past failed thaws, noting: “I believe that the most recent example was the way in which the Army General conducted the conversations with President Obama. It is a very recent stage, and we all know the results that those conversations produced.”





He added that the talks aim “first, to determine which are the bilateral problems that need solution, based on their severity and their impact, and to seek solutions to them. Second, to determine the willingness of both parties to take concrete actions for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.”





These guarded words can’t hide the truth. No fuel has entered Cuba for months due to the effective U.S. oil blockade. Protests are spreading, the economy is in freefall, and the regime is forced to the table. Reports indicate goodwill moves like releasing 51 political prisoners via Vatican mediation, but real change would require dismantling the socialist stranglehold—not more empty promises.



Trump’s maximum pressure is working. Havana is blinking first.