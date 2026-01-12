Cuban leader says ‘no one dictates what we do’ as Trump tells regime to make a deal





By: CNN



Cuba’s leader has pushed back on Donald Trump’s demand that the Caribbean nation “make a deal” with Washington, as the US president warned that Havana would be cut off from the Venezuelan oil and money that it’s relied on for decades.





“No one dictates what we do,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Sunday on X, responding to Trump’s insistence that the communist nation do a deal “before it’s too late.”





Cuba has long received massive aid packages from oil-rich Venezuela, but the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro during a US operation, and Trump’s announcement that Venezuela will turn over 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the US, is expected to leave Havana with an economic challenge.





“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided ‘Security Services’ for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

