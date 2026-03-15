Cubans Rise Up: Protests Erupt Against Communist Regime Amid Blackouts and Starvation





The Cuban people are taking to the streets once again, demanding an end to decades of communist failure. On March 14, 2026, demonstrators in Morón attacked a local Communist Party office, setting parts of it ablaze in a rare burst of violence sparked by endless blackouts, empty shelves, and crushing shortages of food and fuel.





Raw video from the scene shows crowds marching at night with flashlights, confronting regime forces, and chanting against the dictatorship. Protests have spread from Havana to other areas, with residents banging pots in defiance and openly calling for freedom.





This is what socialism delivers: darkness, hunger, and desperation after 67 years of centralized control and economic ruin. The Trump administration’s tightened oil blockade has exposed the regime’s fragility—no more Venezuelan handouts to prop up the failing system.





Five arrests reported so far as the government cracks down, but the message is clear: the Cuban people are done waiting. Communism is collapsing under its own weight. Freedom is coming to Cuba. 