Cuba’s Blackout Nightmare: Doctors Manually Pump Breath Into Premature Babies





In a Cuban neonatal ICU, exhausted medical staff are frantically squeezing Ambu bags by hand to keep tiny premature infants alive after yet another nationwide power collapse knocked out electric ventilators.





This is the third grid failure in March 2026 alone, triggered by chronic fuel shortages, crumbling infrastructure, and no oil imports for months. Hospitals have no reliable backups. Reports confirm that in at least one facility, every single ventilator-dependent patient died when the lights went out.





These doctors are heroes fighting with bare hands to save the most vulnerable. But manual bagging is grueling, unsustainable work that can’t go on forever.





While the regime blames external forces, the human cost is clear: babies gasping for life in the dark because the system has failed them.