Cuba’s Communist Regime Faces Fury as Havana Erupts in Protest



The Cuban people are done starving in the dark. Massive anti-government demonstrations have broken out across Havana amid endless blackouts, crippling food shortages, and a collapsing economy that leaves families desperate while the regime clings to power.





Reports show protesters torching a local Communist Party office, clashing with security forces, and filling the night with chants of “Patria y Vida” and “Down with the dictatorship.”

These aren’t isolated outbursts—neighborhoods from Arroyo Naranjo to Centro Habana have seen streets blocked, trash fires lit for light, and pots banged in defiance for days on end. The spark? A massive grid failure that plunged millions into darkness for up to 20+ hours daily, on top of months without reliable fuel or medicine.





While ordinary Cubans suffer, the regime’s cheerleaders abroad look the other way. Hasan Piker and fellow travelers keep shilling for Havana’s tyrants, defending the very system that has turned a once-thriving island into a prison of poverty and blackouts.

The Cuban street is delivering the verdict these apologists refuse to hear: socialism doesn’t work, and the people won’t take it anymore.





The tide is turning. After decades of repression, the Cuban people are rising—not asking permission, but taking their future back. The regime’s days of excuses and crackdowns may finally be numbered. Freedom is coming to Cuba.